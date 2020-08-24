KENSINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota church was damaged Friday night, Aug. 21, after a possible lightning strike on the church's steeple.

At about 8:25 pm., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a passerby reporting the fire at Solem Lutheran Church, 9159 County Road 1 SW in rural Kensington, Minn.

The steeple was damaged by fire and the rest of the church sustained water damage, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe the fire started from a lightning strike as a thunderstorm with frequent lightning passed through the area Friday night.

The Kensington Fire Department responded with assistance from Hoffman Fire, Evansville Fire and Alexandria Fire departments. The Alexandria Fire Department's aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire. Douglas County sheriff's deputies and Hoffman Ambulance also responded.