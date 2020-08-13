ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a semitractor on fire around 10:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, on Stearns County Road 75 North, north of 240th Street.

A passerby reported the fire to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office who arrived to find a 2016 red Freightliner semitractor parked on the shoulder of the roadway engulfed in flames. The vehicle did not have a trailer and deputies were not able to locate anyone in the area other than the caller.

The St. Augusta Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Marshal’s Office.