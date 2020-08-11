The Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire at an eight-unit apartment building, 631 E. Third St., around 2:33 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department. When crews arrived, tenants had removed an unconscious man from the unit where the fire began. The tenants were attempting lifesaving efforts before first responders arrived and took over.

Soon after, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

Crews had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. Damage to the building is estimated to be $75,000. The Red Cross provided displaced residents with resources for the next few days.

The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The cause of death is also under investigation.