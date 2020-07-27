BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late on Sunday evening at the New China restaurant, located on the 400 block of Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji, according to a release.

The fire was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, July 26, and Bemidji firefighters arrived on the scene to find light smoke inside the building. Upon entry to the building, a fire was located in the ceiling space. Firefighters encountered high heat but were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, the release said.

A total of 12 firefighters used two fire engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck on scene. The fire department was on scene for approximately three hours.

No injuries were reported. Though the fire caused moderate damage to the business of origin and smoke damage to two adjacent businesses.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department. According to the release, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Ottertail Power Company and Bemidji Ambulance Service.