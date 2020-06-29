BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday evening on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to a report from Fire Chief David Hoefer.

Smoke alarms notified the occupants of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire caused moderate damage to the structure.

According to the Bemidji Police Department blotter, officers responded to the fire around 5:29 p.m. on June 27.

After investigation, it appears the fire started accidentally in the attic area of the home, Hoefer said.

Bemidji Fire Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded to the scene.