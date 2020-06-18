Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki said investigators have four suspects in connection to a fire that occurred Tuesday, June 16 at the Pow Wow Arena.

Seki said investigators have yet to make an arrest and the total cost of damages are unknown at this time.

The flames caused extensive damage to the emcee stand where speakers and elders sit.

Once the site can be evaluated for total cost of damages, tribal leaders will continue their consideration to rebuild the site.

All pow wows at the arena had been cancelled for the year in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.