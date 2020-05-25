DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Becker County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal fire 9 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, Sunday, May 24.

The deceased is 2-year-old Micah Hedlund. The homeowners and child's parents are Michael and Melissa Hedlund.

Michael Hedlund, 48, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo to be treated for smoke inhalation. Melissa Hedlund, 46, and a 5-year-old were airlifted to Minneapolis for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Micah was found dead in the house.

The fire is still under investigation.