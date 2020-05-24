The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Sunday at approximately 12:46 a.m. reporting the fire. The initial report from the call indicated there were two people still trapped in the house. By the time the first deputy arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and one child was unaccounted for.

An initial investigation indicated that children in the basement of the house were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. The children went upstairs to the main floor of the house, where they saw flames. The children went to notify the other family members in the house but flames blocked the stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms. The children's parents managed to escape through a second-floor window.

After learning the 2-year-old was unaccounted for, the child's father and older brother went back into the home to try to find the missing child. The two were unable to because the house was fully overtaken by fire. The 2-year-old was found deceased.

A man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo for smoke inhalation. A woman and 5-year-old girl were both airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation. The severity of their injuries is unknown and the Sheriff's Office withheld their identities pending family notification.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.