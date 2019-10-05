BRAINERD, Minn. -- Black smoke and flames billowed from the roof at Brainerd City Hall during the lunch hour Monday, May 18, as firefighters battled not only the fire, but the 36 mph wind gusts.

Ten staff members were inside city hall at the time of the fire, but all got out safely. Employees stood on the sidewalk outside the building. Several firefighters from the Brainerd Fire Department were on scene with the department’s ladder truck planted in the middle of Laurel Street. Several tanker trucks, Brainerd and Baxter police vehicles and a North Memorial Health ambulance were also present. Traffic was blocked on Laurel Street between South Sixth and Fifth streets, and South Fifth Street to the west of city hall was also blocked.

The 911 call came just before 12:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly worked on fighting the fire from the ground and from the roof. With the strong wind gusts, charred debris of several shapes and sizes blew in the air to the point where bystanders had to watch out so they wouldn’t get hit. The green grass in front of city hall on the south side quickly turned black from the debris falling from the roof.

Brainerd City Engineer Paul Sandy said he and staff members were in city hall having lunch, when they received a call there was a fire on the roof. Sandy said his office is located above the front entrance door and he initially thought construction workers were blowing stuff off the roof because of the debris flying through the air. Brainerd City Hall is currently under a remodeling project, and crews are redoing the roof. Once staff members got the call about the fire, they exited the building safely and they could see all the black smoke and debris coming off the roof.

Brainerd City Administrator Jennifer Bergman was out to lunch when she got the call.

“I was eating my lunch and I dropped everything and came here,” Bergman said. “My first thought was I hope everyone got out of there safely. I called as soon as I got the call (about the fire) to make sure our staff got out safely. We have a number of interns who just started and I wanted to make sure they were safe ... and everyone did get out safely.

“We are in the middle of a remodel right now and ... that flag says it all. It’s just so sad to see this historic building on fire. But again lives matter, buildings can be replaced. I’m proud to say our firefighters were on scene in four minutes.”

Bergman referred to the American flag visible on the roof, partially consumed and blackened by the fire and barely clinging to one rope as the strong wind propelled it over city hall. But the flag stayed the course through the event, even in its tattered condition.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux was driving around when he heard there was a fire at city hall.

“It’s definitely not something we were hoping for,” Badeaux said. “We were just talking last week how smoothly the project was going and how it looked like we would be under budget and I guess everything went too smooth.”

Just before the fire was reported, the National Weather Service in Duluth issued a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity in effect until 7 p.m. Monday in all of Crow Wing and Cass counties and the northern half of Aitkin County. The weather service is asking people to refrain from burning as fires can spread quickly in these dry and windy conditions.

More details on how the fire started will be released when information becomes available. Check back for updates at BrainerdDispatch.com .

Fire started and was contained to the roof, but water damage is extensive on the 3rd floor and expanding to the 2nd floor. — Gabe Johnson (@THEGabeJohnson) May 18, 2020