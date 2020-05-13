Church leaders said Monday, May 18, that they believe the Montevideo Baptist Church is a total loss.

Montevideo firefighters responded to the call at 9:32 p.m., according to Montevideo Police Chief Ken Schule. The fire was reported by a resident in the neighborhood.

No one was injured in the fire. The church was not occupied at the time. The church building was an older, wood-framed structure believed to have been moved to its location years earlier.

Flames were present in the ceiling and roof of the structure as firefighters arrived. They remained on the scene for several hours.

Senior Pastor Brent Winter said he and congregation members are grateful to the Montevideo fire and police departments for their efforts as well as the community for the support offered through the night.

The Rev. Jackie Fiscus, youth pastor, said they were able to salvage the church pulpit but most of the other contents of the church were lost to the fire. The church has been holding drive-up services during the coronavirus pandemic. Drive-up services will resume at the church parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The state fire marshal was on the scene Monday to determine the cause of the fire.

Fiscus said the congregation is hopeful of either rebuilding or finding a new building.

Montevideo is about 40 miles southwest of Willmar.