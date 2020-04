BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a shop fire on Saturday evening in Rockwood Township, according to the department's Facebook page.

There were no injuries and the fire appears to have started accidentally, the post said.

Crews from all four Bemidji fire stations responded along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Assistance was also provided by Bemidji Ambulance Service, the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.