PERHAM, Minn. -- No one was injured, but a family lost their home in a fire on Easter Sunday.

The home just west of Perham was engulfed in flames around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, April 12, according to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. Perham is about 20 miles southeast of Detroit Lakes.

The house and an outbuilding were both destroyed by the fire. None of the five family members were hurt in the fire, according to the report.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday, April 12, to help David Hanson, 38, and his family recover from the fire. The page was set up by Hanson's sister, Jennifer Hartung, of Sartell, Minn., who said the outbuilding was a storage shed containing farm equipment and other tools. Everything in the storage shed was lost to the fire, she wrote.

As of early afternoon on Tuesday, April 14, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $3,000 of the $5,000 goal. The funds are expected to go toward rent or a new house. "They didn't have insurance on it," Hartung said.

The family also lost farm equipment to the fire, and funds could go toward replacements as well, Hartung said.

David and Hope Hanson have three boys, ages 6, 2 and 3 months, according to Hartung. While all five members of the family made it out of the fire safely, the family dog and two cats were killed.

Also lost in the fire was a cat belonging to Hanson's father, Phil Hanson, who lost his house to a fire in March 2018, according to the GoFundMe page.

County Sheriff Administrative Lt. Keith Van Dyke said the cause of the fire was not immediately determined, but no suspicious circumstances were noted.