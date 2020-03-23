BAGLEY-- A 63-year-old man has died as the result of a fire in his home south of Bagley, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, officials said the sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a house along state Highway 92, about nine miles south of Bagley.

A Minnesota Highway Patrol trooper and a Clearwater County deputy responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers noted heavy smoke coming from the residence, the release said.

The Bagley Fire Department extinguished the fire, and discovered 63-year-old Gerald LaPlaunt, the occupant of the home, deceased inside the residence.

An autopsy will be conducted at the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center in Grand Forks. The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted and is assisting in the investigation.