ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A 59-year-old Alexandria man was taken to the hospital after firefighters found him lying outside his bedroom window on the back side of an Alexandria home early Sunday, March 8

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house on fire at 602 Cardinal Lane SW in Alexandria at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the residence.

No one was in the house. Firefighters found Brent Baustain outside on the ground. He was unresponsive but breathing, according to the sheriff's office. His injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Four other people were able to escape without injuries, including Christopher Walsh, 29; Anthony Anderson, 36; Debra Anderson, 63; and Dylan Baker, 26, all of Alexandria.

Damage to the house was extensive. The cause of the fire is under investigation.