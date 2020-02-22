Firefighters were called to the home in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest at about 3:30 a.m. The fire started near the garage and spread to the rest of the home, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A 39-year-old woman was able to escape the home without injuries. Two boys, ages 16 and 13, were also able to escape and were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and later released, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who died as Chad Riley Garner, of Andover. The three survivors were not identified.