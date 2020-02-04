Emergency personnel responded to the fire just south of Freeport at about 9 a.m. Friday, according to a release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived the house was on fire and soon was fully engulfed, the release said. Witnesses who called in the fire said they believed the homeowner was still inside. After the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of Harvey Mayers inside the house. The state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. No one else was injured.



