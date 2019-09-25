About 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the Wee Villa Resort on the south side of Long Lake where the main building was fully engulfed, the sheriff's office said.

According to Elizabeth Fire Chief Gary Wilde, the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and started in an area of the building that was being renovated.

It took crews about six hours to extinguish the blaze, Wilde said. He added that even though an unplowed driveway made it difficult for crews to reach the building, they would not have been able to save it with more time.

The building is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reported injuries.