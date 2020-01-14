MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — A female resident of an apartment complex in Montevideo died as the result of an early morning fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to the Montevideo Police Department.

The name of the victim was not released.

According to the Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a fire at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Apartments.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and the female was discovered inside an apartment. She was taken by ambulance to CCM Health in Montevideo, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire is under investigation by the Montevideo Police Department and state fire marshal's office.

Occupants of the entire complex have been displaced due to smoke damage and the investigation.