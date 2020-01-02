BEMIDJI -- Three people escaped injury Thursday during a house fire in the 1200 block of Little Norway Court SW. A release from the Bemidji Fire Department said the fire was reported at 12:12 a.m. Firefighters located the fire in the rear portion of the home.

Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer said there were three residents in the home and that they reported the fire. The statement from the fire department said although the fire is still under investigation, it appears to be accidental. However, it caused "extensive damage to the structure and contents," according to the statement.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the house fire with two fire engines and two water tenders. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Bemidji Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.