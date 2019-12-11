MOORHEAD — A mobile TV production trailer worth millions set to be used in the national broadcast of the North Dakota State football game Saturday, Dec. 21, is being replaced after catching fire outside a Moorhead hotel.

At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 2600 block of 11th Street South, near the Moorhead Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Firefighters arrived to discover that a $23 million mobile broadcast production trailer had caught fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gary Larsen.

Fire crews were on the scene for about seven hours. Fire Capt. Todd Church said the blaze mainly damaged the wheel wells underneath storage units on the trailer. Larsen later said that heavy smoke damaged equipment in the front and back of the trailer.

The truck belongs to Florida-based company F & F Productions, which specializes in remote television broadcasting. Larsen said truck operators told firefighters that the company had contracted with ESPN to broadcast Saturday's NDSU-Montana State football game, and that another trailer was already on the way Wednesday night to replace the one damaged in the fire.

The NDSU-Montana State game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and is being broadcast on ESPN 2.