HIBBING -- One person was found dead after a house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Kevin Charles Buchwitz, 55, of Hibbing and the preliminary cause of death as smoke inhalation.

When the Hibbing Fire Department and Hibbing Police Department responded to the fire around 12:20 a.m., the home was already engulfed, according to a news release from the police department.

The victim's remains were found in the home after the fire was extinguished and transported to the medical examiner's office, the news release stated. Foul play is not suspected, although the case remains under investigation.

Hibbing is about 75 miles northwest of Duluth.