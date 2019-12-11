ARGYLE, Minn. — A GoFundMe page for the victims of a fire that destroyed an Argyle apartment building Saturday, Dec. 14, has raised $1,290 from 19 donors as of Monday afternoon. The fundraiser has a goal of $2,000.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday, but the 12-unit Pacific Avenue apartment building was declared a total loss. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

"The residents who lived there lost everything," wrote Emily Gunderson, who is organizing the fundraiser. "Please find it in your heart to donate; anything will help these victims as many of them called this place their home."

According to the GoFundMe page, donations will go toward replacing clothing, furnishings, food and other necessities. Donations also can be dropped off at YuTyme Wellness Studio, 703 Pacific Ave., or L&R Foods located in the Argyle Mall at 708 Pacific Ave.

"My prayers go out to the residents. May God bless them and keep them during their time of need," Holly Deschene wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I also want to thank the fire departments and rescue units that were on scene fighting to keep the fire contained. God bless all of you."

"Argyle is hometown and all of these citizens and tenants having to deal with this devastating loss needed as much help as they can receive," wrote David and Cindell Haugen on the page.