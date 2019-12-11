BLACKDUCK -- A fire at one of the Beltrami County Highway Department buildings caused more than $1 million in damage and will force the county to look at different options the rest of the winter for some of its snow plow operations.

The fire, which happened during the overnight hours of Monday, Dec. 2, took place at the county's facility west of Blackduck. It went unnoticed until county employees discovered the remains of the fire the next day. Bruce Hasbargen, Beltrami County engineer, said the fire extinguished itself after sucking all the oxygen out of the concrete building.

“Everything was black with soot,” Hasbargen said. “Everything was damaged, all the equipment.”

Hasbargen said the cause of the fire was likely an electrical wiring short in one of the snow plow trucks.

Before it suffocated itself, the fire caused extensive damage. Based on preliminary inspection, Hasbargen said the machinery that is beyond repair includes three snow plow trucks, a skid-steer, a backhoe, and a pickup truck.

The machinery that is salvageable includes one snow plow truck, two motor graders and two pickup trucks. The building itself also sustained damage, though at this point, he said it appears to be salvageable.

Hasbargen said they don’t have an estimate for the damage to the building yet, although it should be covered through insurance. The repair costs to the equipment also will be covered through insurance, he said.

The equipment damaged beyond repair was worth roughly $1 million. While the county also will receive insurance funding for the destroyed equipment, that will only include existing-value coverage. That means that the insurance will only pay the amount the items were worth at the time of the loss, rather than the full amount as if they were new.

Even with insurance money, it will take a while to replace the lost equipment. The county has some spare machinery it can use, but Hasbargen said they also are looking into the possibility of borrowing equipment to make due in the meantime.

“To buy a new snow plow truck takes six months -- it takes a while,” Hasbargen said. “So we’ll be using spare equipment (and) borrowing equipment to get by.”