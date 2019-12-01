The Bemidji Fire Department received a call for the fire just after 11 p.m., according to a press release from the department. Firefighters could see smoke coming from the rear of the occupied home. They then extinguished a fire in the "rear entry area." The release said the three occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The occupants included two adults and a minor. In addition to the occupants suffering smoke inhalation, the fire caused "moderate damage to the building and its contents," the release said. There was some smoke damage throughout the home, but the structural components were still sound.

While the department is still investigating the cause of the fire, the release said it appears to be accidental. Firefighters remained on scene for roughly an hour and a half.

The Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.