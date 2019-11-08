DULUTH — Remnants of Torah scrolls from a September fire that destroyed the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue have been burned again, said David Sher, president of the congregation's board.

A Sunday night, Nov. 17, fire destroyed a garage that housed the pieces of scroll. The scrolls were being temporarily held there as they awaited a future burial as is custom in the Jewish faith, Sher said.

In the September fire, eight of the synagogue's 14 Torah scrolls were saved entirely, officials said at a news conference the morning of the blaze. Those scrolls were not affected by Sunday's garage fire.

After the Sept. 9 fire that destroyed the synagogue on East Third Street, around six pieces of scrolls were retrieved by Sher and other congregants from rubble behind the building. They then temporarily stored them in the garage, waiting for other remnants to be retrieved from the building when it's torn down.

They had plans to bury the remnants at the congregation's cemetery, Sher said. They've already buried around two to three truckloads of destroyed books at the cemetery.

The remnants had no monetary value and would only fill one-third of a vehicle's trunk, Sher said. He added that it was just a coincidence they were there.

Fire marshals are still investigating the garage fire, in which no foul play is suspected. Kate Van Daele, a city spokesperson, said they believe the fire was "entirely circumstantial."

Matthew James Amiot, 36, admitted to negligently starting the fire that destroyed the synagogue and injured a firefighter. He was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison.