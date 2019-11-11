RED WING, Minn. — The 25-year-old man was pulled from the kitchen of his burning Red Wing home minutes after neighbors reported the fire Sunday morning, Nov. 10.

The man, identified as Ocean Christofferson, died despite resuscitation efforts by paramedics.

Firefighters arrived on the scene about two minutes after being dispatched, said Shannon Draper, Red Wing fire chief. Flames were coming from the front of the two-story house and porch. Four minutes after being dispatched, firefighters entered the home and used a thermal imager to find Christofferson.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. Draper said the fire does not appear suspicious.

On Veterans Day, Navy veteran Darwin Christofferson mourned the loss of his son, and the staff of Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge mourned the loss of a family member.

Ocean was scheduled to join his father at work at the restaurant Sunday. Darwin had worked at Liberty's since 1985 — shortly after a four-year tour of duty with the U.S. Navy — Noreen said. His parents, who owned the restaurant then, would accommodate Darwin's Navy Reserve drill and training schedules, he recalled. Ocean began working at the restaurant in 2014.