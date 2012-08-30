WAGNER, S.D. — Two people were killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 30, when an explosion occurred in a house on tribal land north of Wagner.

According to Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Chief Willard Bruguier Jr., two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the two who were injured were airlifted to Sioux Falls. The identities of those involved have not been released as investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

The house was declared a total loss after the explosion and the fire that followed. No other structures were affected.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Wagner police said it is believed to have been propane-related.