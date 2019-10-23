The fire was reported at just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office. A sheriff's deputy and the Shevlin Fire Department and found a house burning on Roosevelt Street in Shevlin.

Fire departments from Bagley and Solway were called to assist, the release said. The body of Michael Norgaard, 36, was found inside the home. Information gathered at the scene indicates that Norgaard had come home to discover the house full of smoke, the sheriff's office said. He then called his sister and told her to call 911 and said he was going inside the house to get his dogs out.

The state Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene to investigate, but the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Norgaard's body was sent to the UND Forensic Pathology department for an autopsy. The release did not say if any animals died or were injured.



