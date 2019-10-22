MADISON, Minn. — A man was found dead at the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, in Madison, the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The age and identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. A woman at the home was taken to the hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and with the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison in located in west central Minnesota.



