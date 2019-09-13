DULUTH – A suspect has been arrested in the fire that destroyed the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue in Duluth earlier this week.

The Duluth Police Department has called a Saturday morning press conference "regarding the arrest of Adas Israel Synagogue fire suspect and fire investigation conclusion," a city of Duluth news release said Friday, Sept. 13.

A large and intense investigation into the cause of the fire has stretched through the week, drawing on 20 investigators with the Duluth police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Firefighters were called to the synagogue at 302 E. Third St. in Duluth after 2:30 a.m., Monday. Police have held two press conferences in the wake of the fire, saying they'd identified new clues Tuesday.

It is not yet known who is in custody or what charges the person is facing.