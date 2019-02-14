Body found in house fire in Menahga

Wadena County dispatch received a 911 call regarding a house on fire at 10:29 p.m. Feb. 13 in Menahga. Forum News Service

MENAHGA, Minn. - Emergency first responders discovered a deceased individual in a burning home Wednesday night, Feb. 13, in Menahga.

Wadena County dispatch received a 911 call regarding a house on fire at 10:29 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 600 block of 2nd Street SE in Menahga, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Menahga Police Department arrived on scene within minutes and found the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The Menahga and Sebeka Fire Departments arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, which took almost three hours.

Menahga is about 12 miles south of Park Rapids.

Crews found a deceased individual located inside the residence. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification confirmation. Identity of this individual will be withheld at this time pending notification of family, the sheriff’s press release stated.



The cause of the fire is pending investigation.