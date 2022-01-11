BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State and other area college students had a cold start to their spring semester on Monday, Jan. 10, though excitement to return to campus warmed the frigid air.

Thousands of mask-clad students made use of the BSU's tunnel system as they meandered through campus for mostly in-person classes.

The campus has been operating at full capacity since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. A mask mandate went into effect for BSU and Northwest Technical College on Aug. 9 and is currently in effect until at least Jan. 31. Bemidji State anticipates the mandate to be extended beyond this date due to predicted nationwide COVID peaks resulting from the Omicron variant.

Oak Hills Christian College and Leech Lake Tribal College also began classes on Monday.

Red Lake Nation College begins classes Tuesday, Jan. 18.