BEMIDJI -- To address a critical shortage of mathematics teachers in northern Minnesota, Bemidji State University will be offering two-year tuition scholarships to more than a dozen math education majors for fall 2022.

Funded by a $1.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, BSU awarded its first cohort of 10 students in fall 2021 and are now seeking applicants to become Fall 2022 Noyce Scholars.

BSU Math Professor Todd Frauenholtz said in a release that the scholarship program benefits the students, BSU and northern Minnesota K-12 schools. He added, "They have a need for math teachers, and we are interested in getting more teachers out there."

Scholars would not only receive full-tuition scholarships but also a stipend to offset the cost of books, housing and professional development conferences.

They would undergo specialized training in teaching K-12 students, part of which would come through a partnership with Bemidji-based Peacemaker Resources.

"Peacemaker Resources works with students and teachers across the region," BSU Math Professor Jenna O'Dell said in a release. "They will work with our pre-service teachers and train them how to successfully work with high-need students and support their learning."

Throughout their time at BSU, admitted students would participate in two six-hour workshops with Peacemaker Resources' social and emotional learning specialists.

Each student would also be paired with a local teaching mentor to receive guidance while earning their degree and through the first two years after graduation.

Students would continue to meet monthly with their faculty advisers and Peacemaker Resources after earning their Minnesota teaching license.

Applications for the fall 2022 cohort are due 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1 . Applicants must be accepted Bemidji State students.