BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College has been ranked fifth on the list of "Most Affordable Online Nursing Programs for 2021" for two-year colleges across the country.

Ranked by EduMed, a site that connects students with affordable online degrees in medical and health fields, NTC was one of only two Minnesota colleges listed in the ranking.

NTC's placement was based on a mix of affordability, support services and availability with affordability being weighed the heaviest.

The college's one-year LPN Step-In program was recognized for its primarily online instruction and the training it provides for current licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses, a release said.

NTC's two-year nursing degree was also included for its partially online offerings for students with no previous nursing experience who wish to attain licensure as a registered nurse.

More information on NTC's nursing program can be found at www.ntcmn.edu.