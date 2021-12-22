Heger awarded Presidential Scholarship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Aaron Heger of Bemidji recently received the Presidential Scholarship from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"This scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to major in a science-related field. The student must possess an ACT score of 27 or a 3.7 grade point average," a release said. "Recipients are selected based on interviews with the Augustana University science faculty and student representatives."