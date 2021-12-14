BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet for a special work session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the District Office Board Room.

The board is set to discuss high school schedule adjustments, primarily changing the current block schedule as a possible cost-saving measure in response to the district's failed second attempt at an operating referendum levy increase this November.

The district discussed schedule adjustments in January following the first failed referendum attempt in Nov. 2020. The board ultimately took no action on changing the four-period-per-day block schedule to a six-period schedule, and it's not expected that any changes will be made prior to the end of this year.

The meeting will not be livestreamed or televised, though it is open to the public.