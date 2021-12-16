Local students graduate from MSU-Moorhead
MOORHEAD -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Bemidji: Jaxon Anderson with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, Eric Billings with a Bachelor of Science degree in University Studies, Cassy Leeport with a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and Holly Ward with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership.
Laporte: Ethan Stute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Shevlin: Payton Hinrichs with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Inclusive Education.
Area students receive Workforce Development Scholarships from NTC
BEMIDJI -- The following local students recently received Workforce Development Scholarships from Northwest Technical College.
Bemidji: Kaiden Amundson, majoring in Health Science; Madelyn Anderson, majoring in Childhood Development; Morgan Cunningham, majoring in Nursing; Michelle Dudley, majoring in Medical Coding; Jenny Erle, majoring in Health Science; Paetra Grandbois, majoring in Medical Coding; Lasheena Griffin, majoring in Health Science; Karie Hill, majoring in Health Science; Rachel Lash, majoring in Nursing; Sophia Martin, majoring in Practical Nursing; Christian Rinicker, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance; Keala Schroeder, majoring in Nursing; and Ramon Swan, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance.
Cass Lake: Alfredo Ortega, majoring in Health Science; and Mariah Reyes, majoring in Healthcare Administration.
Hines: Alexis Dreher, majoring in Health Science.
Laporte: Emily Ross, majoring in Gerontology.
Pennington: Brent Babineau, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance.
Redby: Destiny Harris, majoring in Health Science.
Solway: Brittany Roberts, majoring in Young Childhood Education.
"Funded by an appropriation from the legislature, the college distributed more than $82,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships to students enrolled in programs leading to high demand occupations in healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture," a release said.
Local students graduate from MSU-Mankato
MANKATO -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Bemidji: Zane Hensel with a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology and Melissa Jenson with a Master of Science in Nursing degree.
Pennington: Sierra Freyholtz with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.