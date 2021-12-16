Local students graduate from MSU-Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Bemidji: Jaxon Anderson with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, Eric Billings with a Bachelor of Science degree in University Studies, Cassy Leeport with a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and Holly Ward with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership.

Laporte: Ethan Stute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Shevlin: Payton Hinrichs with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Inclusive Education.

Area students receive Workforce Development Scholarships from NTC

BEMIDJI -- The following local students recently received Workforce Development Scholarships from Northwest Technical College.

Bemidji: Kaiden Amundson, majoring in Health Science; Madelyn Anderson, majoring in Childhood Development; Morgan Cunningham, majoring in Nursing; Michelle Dudley, majoring in Medical Coding; Jenny Erle, majoring in Health Science; Paetra Grandbois, majoring in Medical Coding; Lasheena Griffin, majoring in Health Science; Karie Hill, majoring in Health Science; Rachel Lash, majoring in Nursing; Sophia Martin, majoring in Practical Nursing; Christian Rinicker, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance; Keala Schroeder, majoring in Nursing; and Ramon Swan, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance.

Cass Lake: Alfredo Ortega, majoring in Health Science; and Mariah Reyes, majoring in Healthcare Administration.

Hines: Alexis Dreher, majoring in Health Science.

Laporte: Emily Ross, majoring in Gerontology.

Pennington: Brent Babineau, majoring in Automotive Service and Performance.

Redby: Destiny Harris, majoring in Health Science.

Solway: Brittany Roberts, majoring in Young Childhood Education.

"Funded by an appropriation from the legislature, the college distributed more than $82,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships to students enrolled in programs leading to high demand occupations in healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture," a release said.

Local students graduate from MSU-Mankato

MANKATO -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato.

Bemidji: Zane Hensel with a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology and Melissa Jenson with a Master of Science in Nursing degree.

Pennington: Sierra Freyholtz with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.