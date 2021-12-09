Everhart plans to use the funds to pursue additional licensure in Parent and Family Education.

"The licensure will help me advance my career in higher education," Everhart said in a release. "It will also help me build my parent-teacher relationships with the parents of the elementary students I teach."

Everhart teaches an early childhood education class at Northwest Technical College as an adjunct faculty member in addition to her full-time position with the Bagley School District.

The AAEF National Scholarship and Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices.

AAE Senior Professional Programs Manager Melissa Pratt oversees the National Scholarship and Grant Program and said in a release, "Professional development opportunities are more important than ever for educators as they seek to gain new skills, competencies and knowledge to better serve their students and their educational communities. AAEF is pleased to facilitate achieving professional development goals through this important scholarship program."

The AAEF awards teacher scholarships and classroom grants up to $500 through a biannual application process open to all full-time educators.

Teacher scholarships can be used for several purposes including travel expenses, conferences, registration fees and workshops. The classroom grants can be used for software, lab materials and art supplies among other expenses.

Applications are evaluated by a volunteer review committee and are open until March 1, 2022, for the next funding cycle.

More information can be found at aaeteachers.org.