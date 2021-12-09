RED LAKE -- The Endazhi-Nitaawiging, or "the place where it grows," charter school announced it will enroll 86 students in fall 2022 as part of the future school's first enrollment of students.

Following its Oct. 18 groundbreaking, the school will offer spots for students in grades K-5 for the 2022-2023 school year and add a grade level each year thereafter.

Enrollment limits are set at 30 Kindergarteners, 20 first-graders, 15 second-graders and seven students each for grades 3-5, according to a Nov. 29 Facebook post.

Students who apply for enrollment will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis until maximum enrollment is reached.

If the enrollment limit is reached, students will be placed on a waiting list in the order in which their application was received and can enroll should a vacancy occur.

The Red Lake Tribal Council, in collaboration with the Native American Community Academy Inspired Schools Network, set forth to build this school grounded in Ojibwe values as a way to immerse younger students in Indigenous knowledge and culture.

The Endazhi-Nitaawiging will abide by the mission "to prepare each student for college with an enhanced knowledge of the Ojibwe language, culture, leadership and environmental stewardship."

Its vision statement aims to "create confident leaders grounded in their true inherent identities and to ensure that they are academically, socially and spiritually prepared to positively change the community and world."

More information and updates can be found on the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School Facebook page.