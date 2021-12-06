BEMIDJI -- Eighth-grade students from Bemidji Middle School recently had their work selected for the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards.

The awards are a statewide competition to recognize art and writing students who have shown both skill and personal voice in their work, a release said.

The students are Addyson Yanish, Audrina Leach, Abby Cowan, La'nya Neadeau, Dexter Chaboyea, Taylor Fell, Katheryn Gunderson, Hayden Fisher and Martin Johnson.

Each year, Bemidji Middle School sends art to the awards. These BMS students will be up against students in grades 7-12 from all over the state, the release said.