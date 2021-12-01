CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Tribal College announced on Wednesday that all enrolled students are eligible for Emergency Assistance Funding during the spring 2022 semester.

In a Facebook post, LLTC stated they would match all tuition and fee costs to assist students with increasing financial challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds will be dispersed after midterms if a student meets 75% attendance requirements.

Any students with a current school balance are allowed to register by coordinating with the Financial Aid Office to develop a payment plan and schedule. Registration ends Friday, Jan. 7.