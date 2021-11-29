BEMIDJI -- The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference announced the launch of its new NMRC Scholarship Program in partnership with Enbridge Energy through the Rural Robotics Equity Endeavor Initiative, or "R2E2."

Designed to inspire and nurture rural-residing students interested in STEM, the program will provide scholarships to students actively involved in FIRST robotics and the NMRC.

"The NMRC strongly believes that we should not only support our students while in high school but that we should do what we can to ensure that they have lifelong success," an NMRC release said. "This support already comes in many forms. However, we would also like to assist well-deserving students from our region in a financial capacity as they pursue their passions professionally during post-secondary education."

NMRC will award $1,000 to students through two main scholarships on an annual basis, the first of which will be awarded for the 2021-2022 school year.

A "General Scholarship" is open to any student participating in robotics in the area, needing only to complete an application process and meet criteria set out by the scholarship form. Students can pursue any field of study at any institution whether it's a two-year or four-year college, or professional trade program.

A "General Scholarship for Underrepresented Groups" follows the same criteria but addresses groups who are underrepresented in STEM careers, namely Native American and female students. This scholarship is not limited to these two groups, though, as other demographics are eligible to apply.

Initial funding for these scholarships was provided through multiple NMRC fundraisers, public donations and a "kick-start" from Enbridge Energy. The NMRC scholarship committee will plan events to sustain funding but will continue welcoming individual and group donations to potentially increase the award amount and number of scholarships in the future.

More information on the NMRC scholarship fund can be found on the NMRC website.