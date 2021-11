Area students receive CLC Foundation scholarships



BRAINERD -- The following area students recently received scholarships from Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples.

Bemidji: Samantha Melberg received a scholarship from the CLC Liberal Arts Scholarship Fund.

Laporte: Joshua Schueller received a scholarship from the Myrtle and Ray Little Scholarship Fund.

Walker: Kate Rogers received a Brainerd Jaycees Scholarship.