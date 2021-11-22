BEMIDJI -- First- and second-graders at JW Smith Elementary had special guests read to them on Friday.

Alan Page, former Minnesota Vikings player and Supreme Court Justice, along with Kevin Lindsey, CEO of the Minnesota Humanities Center, and Alene Tchourumoff, vice president of community development for the Federal Reserve in Minneapolis were all present in different classrooms to visit with children.

The trio was making stops across the state of Minnesota in an effort to improve the growing educational disparity gap, of which Minnesota has the worst in the nation.

At a live and virtual meeting to bring attention to the issue and offer solutions on Nov. 18 at Minnesota State University Moorhead, Page said their joint goal is a Minnesota constitutional amendment that first must pass through the Minnesota Legislature before going to the state voters.