BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Technical College Foundation raised $31,470 during its Third Annual Day of Giving on Nov. 9 to establish an endowed scholarship fund for Bemidji Career Academies graduates planning to attend NTC.

This exceeds their fundraising goal of $25,000, which the Bemidji Career Academies and NTC Foundation planned to use to offer 25 Bemidji High School students with scholarships.

"The Northwest Technical College Foundation wants to provide scholarships to the students who have interest in technical education," Ashley Johnson, executive director of the NTC Foundation, said in a release. "We want to retain our homegrown students and their talent to provide the next generation of the workforce for our community."

The 800 students currently enrolled in the Bemidji Career Academies can pursue various career pathways that help them transfer to NTC after graduation. These include Health Careers, Manufacturing, Automotive Technology, Construction Trades, Child Care and Education and Business.

Established in 2017, a release said that the Academies, "are equipping students with the skills necessary to obtain high-skilled employment and career exploration. Students are able to assess their skills and talents for application in the workforce and build skills transferable to the workplace as they take courses specific to their chosen Academy."

Anyone still wishing to support education and fund student scholarships through the NTC Foundation can visit www.ntcmn.edu.