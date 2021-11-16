BEMIDJI -- While Monday’s Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education meeting had several surprises in store ranging from a proposed vaccine/testing mandate for district employees to potential budget cuts in response to the failed referendum , the resignation of longtime board member Jeff Haack provided one last development for the night.

During the “once around the table” portion of the Nov. 15 meeting, which allows each board member to voice their thoughts on otherwise untouched topics, Haack took the opportunity to announce his resignation following his updates on the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation fund and coach shortage.

“My life gets busier all the time and this board meeting is my last one,” Haack said. “I realized with this referendum that (failed), maybe I don’t represent my constituency very well.”

Haack has been on the school board since 2012 and most recently won reelection last year when he received 9,758 votes -- 28% of the total.

Haack said his primary motivation for resigning is that he wants to have more time to focus on his family and the foundation fund, which he helps lead along with board member Carol Johnson.

“I really want to focus more of my time and efforts on my kiddos and this foundation and there’s only so much of me to go around,” he added. “So, effective at the end of our closed session and adjournment, that’s my resignation.”

Other board members added to their closing remarks by thanking Haack for his service and the pleasure they had working alongside him.

“Jeff, thank you. I hear you in terms of leaving and with supporting kids, time goes fast,” Board Chair Ann Long Voelkner said.

A moment of levity came when Haack detailed his oldest child in middle school being 5-foot-10 and out of concern of needing more basketball coaches, Long Voelkner recommended Haack’s child to be a coach.

Superintendent Tim Lutz shared the same sentiment following Haack’s sudden announcement. “Mr. Haack, thank you for your service. I’m going to miss working with you. I appreciate your astute observations of data and your questions. You will be missed.”

Johnson thanked Haack and added, “I look forward to our continued work with our foundation which we started from the ground up and is moving ahead very strongly.”

Haack detailed earlier in his closing remarks that the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund awarded a total of eight grants valued at $4,519 in its third year of awarding funds, which are used to fund various classroom projects and resources.

Once the meeting adjourned, the board transitioned to a separate room for a closed negotiation strategy session, marking Haack’s final school board involvement since being elected to the board in 2012.