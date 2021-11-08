BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College will celebrate its Third Annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to establish an endowed scholarship fund for Bemidji Career Academies graduates planning to attend NTC.

With a fundraising goal of $25,000, the Bemidji Career Academies and NTC Foundation are excited to potentially offer 25 Bemidji High School students with scholarships, a release said.

With credit given to the George W. Neilson Foundation's investment in this partnership, the NTC Foundation hopes to continue partnering with the Bemidji Career Academies to retain homegrown students and provide their talents to the next generation of the workforce.

Alumni, students, friends, parents, faculty and staff are welcome to donate at www.ntcmn.edu or by texting "NTC" to 50155.