Bemidji Area Schools’ referendum failed on Tuesday as 7,183 voters took to the polls, with 3,432 voting in favor and 3,749 voting against the ballot measure. A difference of 317 votes.

After months of tense school board meetings and budget discussions, Bemidji voters filed into their respective polling places for the school district’s special election to help determine the district’s financial fate.

A total of 1,344 voters took part in early voting, which was open through Nov. 1, according to Superintendent Tim Lutz, showing eagerness to answer the ballot question, “Shall the revocation of the existing referendum authorization and the new authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 31 (Bemidji), Minnesota be approved?” with a “yes” or “no” vote.

If the measure had passed, the district’s existing referendum authority of $180 per pupil would have been revoked and replaced with a new authority of $460 per pupil -- a net increase of $280 per pupil.

The estimated property tax rate would have been 0.07384%, for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for 10 years unless otherwise revoked or reduced.

Such an increase in the operating levy would have provided the district $2.5 million per year for each of the next 10 years, though the net increase would be closer to $1.5 million for the district’s budget.

Lutz has delivered several presentations to the community where he credited underfunded mandates and state funding not keeping up with inflation as the two culprits for the district’s budget deficit.

During an Oct. 18 board meeting, Lutz detailed a special education shortfall of $4.5 million and a transportation shortfall of $750,000 each year for the past few years due to the state not being required to fully fund these mandates.

He also shared a graph showing the increasing gap between the district’s expenditures and revenue, projecting the district having $71.7 million in revenue and $75.3 million in expenditures by the 2024-2025 school year, a $3.6 million deficit.

Following a failed first attempt at a referendum in November 2020, the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education was tasked with making major budget cuts including the closure of Central Elementary School. Wanting to avoid further cuts and reductions, they voted in July to go for this second attempt as part of a special election, hoping voters would be more informed of the issue.

Since the referendum failed to pass, the district will likely hit another financial cliff after ESSER funds run out. The district received three rounds of ESSER funding, used to address learning loss due to the pandemic, which total around $18 million and must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

District Business Director Krisi Fenner shared during the October board meeting that the district’s unreserved fund balance at the end of the 2020 fiscal year was $1.6 million, while $7 million is considered their “healthy” target for funds.



