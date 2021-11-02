BEMIDJI -- A total of almost $4,600 was awarded to eight Bemidji Area Schools teachers who received grants as part of the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund.

Awarded annually through a competitive application and review process, eight of the 12 grant applicants received fall 2021 funding for various projects and classrooms throughout the district and were announced Oct. 26, including:

Disc golf course, Gene Dillon Elementary

Sensory path, JW Smith Elementary

Third-grade rocketry, Lincoln Elementary

Minnesota desk maps, Bemidji Middle School

3D design and creation, Horace May Elementary

Pond life, Bemidji Middle School

Weight bench, Bemidji Middle School

Wireless science sensors, Bemidji Middle School

The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund has given 23 grants totaling $13,300 over the previous three grant periods.

"We are excited to be able to assist the educators in our district further the classroom experience," Jeff Haack, chair of the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund, said in a release. "We look forward to seeing how the grant dollars will impact and benefit our students."

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Fund is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Its mission is to provide resources for classroom academic activities and create community partnerships in a lasting and sustainable effort.

More information can be found at www.nwmf.org.