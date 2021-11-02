BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College began distributing laptops to students as part of Gov. Tim Walz's Emergency Educational Relief grant on Nov. 1.

In the second year of a three-year grant, BSU and NTC are awarding 125 laptops and 30 stipends for hotspots, jetpacks and data plans to students each year.

The nearly $500,000 grant helps students who need distance learning technology. According to AIRC Executive Director Chrissy Downwind, the program addresses a critical need to provide the technology necessary for underserved students to continue receiving access to educational services during the COVID-19 pandemic.